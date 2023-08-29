Lewis Hamilton signs multi-year extension with Mercedes - Report

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with the Mercedes F1 team, which might see him racing with them into his 40s.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the contract situation of the Briton since the beginning of the season. Both Hamilton and Mercedes have been dropping several hints since the start but have always maintained that both would like to continue their partnership for a couple more seasons.

According to a report in Race Fans, Lewis Hamilton has agreed to sign a new two-year deal with the German team. It will also give him an opportunity to assess whether he would like to continue racing going into the new set of engine regulations in 2026.

Although there aren't many details surrounding the deal out in the media, it won't be too long before both parties announce the news to fans.

Lewis Hamilton provides a crucial detail about the contract negotiations with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that has not been a part of the negotiations since the very beginning and has been putting his focus on the work in the background to take the team forward.

As per Autosport, Hamilton said:

“I've not been a part of it the whole time. I've been removed from it from the beginning. I wanted to be as focused on all the other things that I have going on, so the team is working on it in the background. There is no negotiation left. It is all just small bits.”

One of the small bits that was reported was his interest in taking an ambassadorial role with Mercedes post his retirement. However, team principal Toto Wolff shut down any such clauses, saying:

“We're not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations. I think he has many years to go as a driver within this team, and therefore it's only about cleaning things up in the contract."

“I know it looks a little bit [uncertain] and this not being done and dusted. But it's simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts. I don’t want to give you a date, because it’s lawyers speaking to lawyers. It’s not material things anymore, but you’ve got to give it time and I don’t want to commit to a date, he added.

It will be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes announce the news before the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.