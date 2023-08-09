Lewis Hamilton would be “snatching the lead” against Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on one condition, according to Danica Patrick

Former racing driver Danica Patrick feels that Lewis Hamilton can beat Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso if they are made to race in the same car.

Patrick was asked on the Sky F1 Podcast about the most successful driver if the top drivers are put in the same car. Verstappen, Hamilton, and Alonso have certainly been three of the best drivers in the 2023 season.

Patrick stated that given their performance, it is hard to keep anyone apart. She, however, admitted that the Briton would come out the fastest among the three drivers.

"I’d be really curious to see where Lewis fell in that too, because obviously he’s had so much success with all of his championships, I think that he might be really, really close right there."

Patrick added that Lewis Hamilton's consistency during a race makes him much better on track against his competitors. She believes that he would have enough time to make up places and win.

"And especially when you take into a race consideration, the length of it, he’s just so consistent, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. And so he’d be snatching the lead when those two are going at it."

Lewis Hamilton strongly believes he can beat Max Verstappen in the same car

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19 is the perfect pairing currently on the grid. The car's competitiveness has brought out the most from the driver, and he sits at the top of the standings with a very comfortable 125-point lead.

Lewis Hamilton has been trying to compete for his eighth world championship since the 2021 season. But that year also marked the last time he won a race in Formula 1. Mercedes' dip in performance since the past season has left him empty-handed. The team has scored only a single win since then - George Russell, Brazil 2022.

However, Lewis Hamilton stated in an interview that he would give a lot more competition to Verstappen than his teammate Sergio Perez. He even that he could possibly challenge for victories if he was in the same car as Verstappen.

"Do I want to be as fast as [Max]? Of course! Would I like to have a car that’s as fast as him? Of course! If I was in Sergio’s car, Max would not be having the same [good] time he’s having now."

Sergio Perez has been rather uncompetitive to his teammate, though second in the world championship standings, he is quite far from Verstappen.