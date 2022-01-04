Watch: Lewis Hamilton's aggressive overtake over teammate Valtteri Bottas at 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is known to go all out when he is racing. So much so that the Briton does not back down against anyone, whether they be friends or foes.

This quality of Hamilton's performance was demonstrated at the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix when he took on teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton started the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix in P3. However, a blistering getaway from the line saw him challenge teammate Bottas going into Turn 1 at the Hungaroring. Watch it here:

Lewis Hamilton spares no teammate. Lewis Hamilton spares no teammate. 😤 https://t.co/4KfzZ2y2yq

The Finn tried to put up a fight but was no match for the then five-time world champion's aggression on the day. Valtteri Bottas was intimidated into conceding the place and was lucky not to damage his wing too badly as a result. Lewis Hamilton came within inches of suffering a puncture but managed to get away clean.

The Briton ended up winning the race thanks to a brilliantly executed strategy by Mercedes. Hamilton made an extra pit stop to run on faster tires and his gamble paid off.

With four laps to go, Hamilton managed to catch up to and pass Max Verstappen to claim victory. Bottas, meanwhile, could only manage a P8 finish.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to reportedly return to silver livery in 2022

The silver livery Lewis Hamilton raced under in the aforementioned 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix could be making a return to the F1 grid in 2022.

It has been reported that Mercedes plan to return to their iconic silver livery after two seasons of racing with their updated black livery.

The silver livery can trace its origins to 1934 when driver Manfred von Brauchitsch's Mercedes W25 was deemed overweight for the European Grand Prix.

The team famously scraped off the paint and revealed the silver chassis in an attempt to cut weight. Brauchitsch went on to win the race and was called 'as fast as a silver arrow'. This gave birth to the fabled 'Silver Arrows' moniker, which the team uses as its nom de guerre to this day.

It remains to be seen if shedding the black livery can help Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes leave behind the disappointment of the 2021 campaign.

