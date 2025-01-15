F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara were spotted on a lunch date together in New York City according to TMZ. The report also suggested the couple were "super flirty" together and enjoyed a great time with friends. Hamilton and Vergara are both currently single.

Vergara was spotted wearing a black top and jeans, while Lewis styled himself wearing a brown hat and a matching t-shirt. The couple was also reported to be flirting outside the restaurant before Vergara left in her car.

Lewis Hamilton previously dated Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger on and off for 8 years. The singer was dating the 7-time F1 champion during his first two championships. She also went viral after being recorded crying and jumping in happiness when Lewis won his infamous maiden title beating Felipe Massa in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara has previously been married twice to Joe Manganiello and Joe Gonzalez. She was also dating an orthopedic surgeon last year.

Hamilton has been enjoying a post-season break ahead of his monumental switch to Ferrari. The former Mercedes man announced the move at the beginning of last year, ending an unprecedented tenure with the Brackley-based team. The boy from Stevenage is rumored to visit Italy next week for the first time as a Ferrari driver. He will be teammates with Ferrari's star boy Charles Leclerc for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Former champion defends Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari amid Alpine chief's recent comments

Lewis Hamilton found an ally in former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve as he defended Ferrari's blockbuster signing. Hamilton's signing was criticized by Flavio Briatore who stated he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton if he were in charge of Ferrari.

"It will be strange to see Lewis in the Ferrari. Of course I respect such decisions, but I also wonder whether it makes sense," the Italian told Sport-Bild.

"Ferrari had two top drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. I don't understand why they split up this great pairing. It's not my job to judge, but if I had been in a position of responsibility at Ferrari, I wouldn't have signed Lewis.

Villeneuve questioned the controversial F1 figure's statement calling it "short-sighted". The Canadian champion stated:

"That's very short-sighted from Briatore suggesting he can’t see the logic of signing Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. You just have to look at the value of Ferrari the minute they signed him."

He further added,

"You can't look at Ferrari just as a racing team. It's a whole industry. Yes, they are there to win, but winning helps them sell more cars and adds to the value of Ferrari. That's what the business is and signing Lewis was worth millions and millions, so it was the best move they've ever done.”

The 2025 F1 season promises to be an exciting one after the recent Max Verstappen and Red Bull domination era. With McLaren clinching the constructor's championship last year and Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin from Red Bull, can Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari mount up a title charge of their own?

