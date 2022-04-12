Lewis Hamilton spotted at a Petronas gas station in Malaysia; Twitter reacts

Trust Lewis Hamilton to make headlines with everything he does. The latest is him getting spotted alongside George Russell at a Petronas gas station in Ampang, Malaysia. The seven-time world champion is in the south-east Asian country on a promotional tour for Mercedes' fuel partner Petronas. After the race in Australia, the two Mercedes drivers have flown there for a Petronas promotional event wherein the two drivers were spotted.

With the two drivers spotted during a global crisis where fuel prices are soaring, one Twitter user joked, writing:

“You know petrol gas is expensive when millionaires can only afford RON95”

Another Twitter account joked about Lewis Hamilton enjoying the authentic Malaysian experience as he was snapped while sitting on a stool at the gas station.

It isn't often that you get an opportunity to bump into one of the fastest drivers in the world at a gas station. The icing on the cake, however, is when he fist bumps you as he's about to leave.

୨୧ @MIDORIGlRL MY BROTHER FISTBUMPED LEWIS HAMILTON WHAT THE HELL MY BROTHER FISTBUMPED LEWIS HAMILTON WHAT THE HELL https://t.co/ZV8fGGlXvJ

The two Mercedes drivers are in Kuala Lampur for the "Petronas Welcome Home" program and will be departing soon.

This does give us a glimpse into the life of the F1 drivers. Amidst the 23 race weekends in a season, time spent at the team factories, and the promotional events all over the world, they hardly get time for themselves.

What this also shows is that despite there being no days off for these drivers, they still try to keep a smile on their faces and take everything in their stride. Being famous might have its perks but it comes with a lot of responsibility and these F1 drivers have to greet everyone with a smile on their faces.

Lewis Hamilton resumes his Championship campaign in Imola in a week

There is a week's gap between the Grand Prix at Imola and the Australian GP. Lewis Hamilton's championship campaign will resume at Imola, a track where he scored pole position last season.

This season, however, Hamilton doesn't seem to have a car capable of fighting at the front. The Mercedes is the third fastest car on the grid and the Briton is 5th in the championship standings right now.

After losing out on an eighth title in the battle against Max Verstappen, Hamilton is determined to put together a better showing this season. Being handicapped by the car, however, hasn't helped as until the car improves, the F1 legend doesn't stand a chance of fighting for the title.

