Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA stewards allegedly over his jewelry ahead of 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned by the FIA stewards for breaching the F1 sporting code after the third free practice session in Singapore. The British champion and a Mercedes representative attended a meeting with the governing body before qualifying for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

The FIA summons for the Briton stated:

"The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 19:45 in relation to the incident"

Stating the article that was breached, the summons said:

"Alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA International Sporting Code"

Appendix L, Chapter III of the International Sporting Code refers to driver safety equipment such as helmets, flame-resistant clothing, the Frontal Head Restraint, Safety Belts and the wearing of jewelry. Although Lewis Hamilton had been summoned earlier in Miami for wearing jewelry, it has not been confirmed if it is for the same reasons.

Was Lewis Hamilton wearing jewellery at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP weekend?

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned by the stewards after being spotted wearing his nose ring again at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore this weekend. Although he was cleared from being penalized for the jewelry earlier, the stewards have summoned him again in Singapore, which is suspected to be for his nose stud. In Miami, the Briton made a point of wearing more jewelry in the paddock to poke the FIA.

A month ago, the British driver spoke about the jewelry saga to Vanity Fair magazine, saying:

"I said, 'I can't remove at least two of them [piercings]. One, I can't really explain where it is. I was just f***ing with it. I don't have any other piercings anywhere. But I love that there's there this thinking: 'Sh*t, has he got his balls pierced?"

Lewis Hamilton felt he was being targeted and the attack was personal since he was the only driver to wear jewelry. Months later, however, the jewelry saga has returned when it comes to the Briton in Singapore.

