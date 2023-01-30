Lewis Hamilton once surprised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and late F1 legend with his traveling lifestyle

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that Lewis Hamilton's traveling lifestyle was of many surprises to him and late F1 legend Niki Lauda.

Despite the distance that the Briton travels, it doesn't seem to interrupt his routine and driving style, since he has managed to perform his best with the team most of the time.

However, when Wolff first noticed this, he was shocked, as GPFans quoted him (translated from Google):

"When we met I had the same feeling. How is that possible?"

Lewis Hamilton is known for the many activities he takes part in besides racing, and traveling is one of the most prominent things he is always spotted doing. However, since it has never impacted his performance, Toto Wolff has never stopped him from traveling.

In 2022 itself, the 7-time world champion visited Las Vegas and Rio de Janeiro in the midst of the season. While it is not of much concern to the current Mercedes crew, Niki Lauda once raised concerns about the same, right before the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix.

iesh🍒 @LEWISHAMIL7ON



Lewis Hamilton traveling through Africa during his summer break!

Lauda was concerned for Lewis Hamilton before the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix

During the qualifying session of the Singapore GP in 2018, Lewis Hamilton set one of the best laps ever seen around the streets of Marina Bay. The lap obviously earned him another pole position, but it was so magnificent that it's still talked about today.

However, as Wolff revealed, right before he set the lap, Lauda was a little worried about Lewis Hamilton's performance given the fact that he had traveled a lot, as Wolff spoke:

"I remember Niki [Lauda] telling me before that unprecedented performance that Lewis had traveled almost all over the world. He was in Shanghai to launch his fashion collection, went to Los Angeles, went to New York, then back to London and then to Singapore. Niki asked me why I allowed that. I said, 'Let's wait and see how it goes'."

@lewishamilton's very first day with the Team.

Lewis Hamilton has been the face of Mercedes for the past decade now, and it isn't going to stop anytime soon as Wolff talked about earlier. His current contract expires at the end of the 2023 season, but their team principal stated that there is no reason for any change in his contract.

It has been told that his contract deal will be done the same way it has been done, and the Briton will probably be a part of the team for a longer time.

