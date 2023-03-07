Lewis Hamilton is known to keep a cool head in the tensest situations. However, when Sky Sports wired him up for a lie-detector test ahead of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, it turned out to be a situation much more intense than being in a Formula 1 race.

There were a lot of interesting questions that Simon Lazenby from Sky asked and a lot about Lewis Hamilton revealed, which was previously unknown to all his fans. What started with first confirming the Briton's name and age turned into a string of questions that he was not quite expecting. Lazenby enquired if Hamilton had ever lied to Bono (Peter Bonnington, his race engineer) or Toto Wolff, the team's principal. The Briton revealed that he never did it, and the lie detector confirmed his statement, following which Lazenby sarcastically labeled him as a 'kiss-a**.'

iesh🍒 @lewishamil7on

Lewis: “Yes.”



Why do I feel like the question is referring to Nico? It has to be him, right? Question: “When you see him walking down the corridor, do you dive into your house?Lewis: “Yes.”Why do I feel like the question is referring to Nico? It has to be him, right? Question: “When you see him walking down the corridor, do you dive into your house?Lewis: “Yes.” 😭Why do I feel like the question is referring to Nico? It has to be him, right? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/aRTmzT6fnb

One of the more interesting questions included whether Lewis Hamilton had ever peed in his car. Though he responded negatively, the machine caught it and he confessed to doing it once. He was also asked about watching reality TV shows, to which he replied no, but the machine again had the same response, revealing that he indeed watches either Love Island or Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Hamilton was also asked who his favorite teammate in Formula 1 has been. He revealed that it was Valtteri Bottas, stating the following reason:

"It was just fun, we had a lot of fun over the years and there was a real camaraderie but even though he wanted to beat me, there was just a respect that we always had. There were never any games between us, you know, it was just straight on and we traveled together, and we just built a really good friendship."

Lewis Hamilton reaffirms wanting to win his eighth F1 title before retiring

After winning his 7th world championship in 2020, Lewis Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for the highest number of F1 titles ever won by a driver. After missing an extremely close shot at winning his eighth title in 2021, Hamilton has since been unable to win even a single race. The W13 in the past season was too slow to come close to a victory for him, though his teammate George Russell had the chance to stand on the top step of the podium in Brazil.

Maher 🇵🇸 @pabloikonyero



Hamilton said YES. Mercedes AMG Formula One driver and Seven-time World Champion, Lewis Hamilton took a lie detector test and was asked if he'll keep going with #F1 until he wins that elusive 8th title.Hamilton said YES. Mercedes AMG Formula One driver and Seven-time World Champion, Lewis Hamilton took a lie detector test and was asked if he'll keep going with #F1 until he wins that elusive 8th title.Hamilton said YES. https://t.co/g4W8PJpQY8

Unfortunately, for Hamilton, the W14 hasn't performed too promisingly in Bahrain as well. Things are starting to take a turn for the Briton with his contract expiring at the end of the season. However, when he was asked if he would keep going until he won his 8th title, he said yes in a determined voice. This is a positive statement for many, and if it happens soon enough, he will have his name engraved with another one of the F1 records.

