Lewis Hamilton was caught checking out the Red Bull RB19, ahead of the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain as the team's actual car was seen in the public eye for the first time.

The pre-season testing in Bahrain caught the attention of everyone who spectated it, Red Bull's RB19, in particular, didn't just grab the attention of the fans, but the other drivers, too, as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, the duo who raced against the team in blue in 2021, were caught sneaking their eyes inside the challenger.

While it was quite a scene to watch, fans on Twitter had their take. Here are some of the best reactions from the internet on the notable picture!

Many referred to Lewis Hamilton as 'Inspector Seb,' which is yet another interesting series of stories in the history of Formula 1 and drivers checking other cars out. Sebastian Vettel, who has driven for multiple teams in F1 and has four world championships to his name, is known for his intense knowledge of cars and aerodynamics. Owing to this, the German has been spotted quite a few times by fans as he 'inspected' other cars on the grid right after a race. While this might not have helped the teams he drove for in the development of their own car, it sure earned him the nickname that was used for Hamilton and Bottas.

Why did Red Bull's RB19 catch Lewis Hamilton's attention ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain?

Red Bull and their RB19 have been in talks ever since their 2023 challenger was revealed earlier this month during the official launch. The car, when revealed, looked pretty much the same as their 2022 season's challenger; the livery, pod designs, almost everything. However, it was thought that this was done so that other teams do not steal the ideologies that the team has put in the car.

Ahead of the first day of pre-season testing, Red Bull arrived in Bahrain with the actual car that will be used throughout the season, and some major differences, in contrast to the car that was revealed earlier, could be seen at first glance.

Since the team won both championships in the previous season, it is obvious that other teams and drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas would have kept an eye out for them. In 2023, they are hoping to grab yet another title victory, but at the same time, there will be many more challenges that the team will have to face.

