Lewis Hamilton takes a veiled dig at Max Verstappen and his criticism of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton has stated how much fun he had racing around the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP track. While praising the track, he also took an indirect dig at Max Verstappen and other drivers, who criticized the entire event as being about entertainment.

Hamilton reportedly talked about his race and how he was unfortunate with two collisions, due to which he lost several places. The Brit then went on to praise the track and claimed that the race had so many overtakes. He further stated that he didn't expect the new Las Vegas GP track to be so good.

"I'm really grateful that the race was so good. I don't know how it was for the specatators, but there was so much overtaking, it was like...Baku but better. I really was not expecting the track to be so great. More and more laps I did, I just really loved racing. Lots of great overtaking opportunities," Hamilton told Sky Sports after the race.

Hamilton also mentioned that those criticizing the Las Vegas GP, saying it was all for the show, were proved wrong by the main race. Although he did not take any names, it could be an indirect dig at Verstappen as the Dutchman was one of the most outspoken drivers during the race weekend.

"And to all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying its all about show blah, blah, blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton summarizes his unfortunate race at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Although Lewis Hamilton felt that the race was great, he had an unfortunate run at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

The Mercedes driver claimed how tricky it was to drive on the hard tires, while he also talked about how he was hit from behind by Carlos Sainz at the start of the race, which resulted in him losing several places.

"I started on the hard tire, which was tricky at the beginning and obviously I got hit from someone behind, a big hit, I think it was from Carlos or something like that. Then I just really tried to not hit the cars that had spun round and I fell back I think five or six places," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

Hamilton also had a collision with Oscar Piastri later in the Las Vegas GP and thought he had a puncture, losing time there as well.

"Then after that, just making my way back, I was feeling great; tires were feeling good, the pace was strong, and I went up the inside of Piastri, I don’t really know exactly what happened, but I obviously got that hit from behind. I think it was a racing incident but then it just felt like a thud; I didn’t have a puncture immediately," he explained.

Lewis Hamilton started the race from 10th and was only able to move up to seventh by the end.