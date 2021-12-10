Watch: 5 times Lewis Hamilton backed off due to Max Verstappen's aggressive driving

Lewis Hamilton seems wary of Max Verstappen and his aggressive brand of driving.

Expert analysis by former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has revealed that Hamilton has been apprehensive while approaching Verstappen in wheel-to-wheel combat this season.

In a social media video, Chandhok can be seen breaking down both Hamilton and Verstappen's driving techniques at different points this season.

The only constant in each of those situations has been Verstappen's all-out aggression behind the steering wheel of his Red Bull.

In a pattern that reared its head at Imola, Chandhok explains how Verstappen's driving style ended up pushing Hamilton's Mercedes off the track because he rarely leaves any racing room. Often approaching the apex behind the car in front, Max Verstappen has chosen to keep his foot down and send it with little regard for safety.

This in turn has seen Hamilton back out and disengage from fear of damage or retirement. Chandhok feels Lewis Hamilton bailing out of these situations could be considered a compromise on the Briton's part.

Ben @BenH_0 What we’ve been saying all year, if Verstappen was racing wheel to wheel against himself, there’d be contact every race week. What we’ve been saying all year, if Verstappen was racing wheel to wheel against himself, there’d be contact every race week. https://t.co/xbOqy2e5wd

Chandhok diligently highlights the instances when Lewis Hamilton has had to fight for every inch of asphalt with Max Verstappen in Barcelona, Monza, Interlagos and Jeddah most recently.

With a driving style that Damon Hill has characterized as 'uncompromising', Verstappen is like a Cretan Bull with his daring moves often leaving others in pieces. Hamilton will need to have his wits about him if he is to steer clear and win the drivers' world championship.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen warned about point docking for unfair driving

In light of a host of incidents between the two title rivals, race director Michael Masi has said race stewards hold the discretion to dock points from any driver who they deem has engaged in unfair driving.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will keep that in mind, seeing as they are tied on points heading into the race weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton knows it is imperative to finish the race and in the good books of the stewards if he hopes to lay hands on his eighth world title.

