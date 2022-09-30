Lewis Hamilton speaks of his 'pretty epic kind of experience' in Hollywood

Lewis Hamilton revealed some interesting details about one of his recent trips to Los Angeles and spoke about his pleasant experiences with some of the Hollywood greats. He also gave the audience further insight into his upcoming F1 movie.

During the Singapore Grand Prix interview, he explained the two different trips he has made to LA. The famed driver spoke at length about why these visits meant so much to him:

"At the moment, we're still working through the script. And so yeah, I've been out in LA. It wasn't this this trip, but the one before, visiting Jerry's office, which was pretty epic, and sitting with Brad (Pitt) and Joe (Kosinski) and just going through the plot and the plan, it was a pretty epic kind of experience. "

As expected, the film, which is yet to be named, will be themed on racing. Furthermore, Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to star in it as a racer. Initially, Lewis Hamilton's involvement was unclear, but he will reportedly be producing the movie, alongside a few others.

As for his latest trip, Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for the work ethic involved in the making of films. He also relished meeting the legendary Eddie Murphy:

"Huge fan of Eddie Murphy, so I got the chance to meet him. And yeah, getting to work and spending time with these people. You're just learning more about the industry and the challenges and how they go about making great movies that we've all grown to love throughout our lives. "

Since the release of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, F1 has reached new heights in popularity. As the motorsport grows, we can expect to see many such films and series in the future.

Lewis Hamilton hails diversity as an inspiring virtue to pick from Hollywood

Lewis Hamilton further described how Hollywood suffers from the particular social evils that F1 has as well. Hamilton has always spearheaded conversations around diversity and representation, recently lauding the film industry for taking adequate steps to do so.

When asked about what impresses him the most throughout his learning curve with the film industry, Lewis Hamilton said:

"They have similar issues with diversity, for example, in terms of behind the camera. I think what I'm most impressed by is seeing some of the organisations for example, like Disney, the real steps… They're really pushing for diversity. They've got a lot of female leadership throughout the different companies, which is great to see."

The Mercedes driver used Disney's upcoming film, The Little Mermaid, as an example. He felt that a lot of work and effort has gone into making these changes. Lewis Hamilton definitely felt that this type of evolution is required and will help society in the long run.

