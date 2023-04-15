Lewis Hamilton tattoos: How many tattoos does the F1 legend have in 2023?

Lewis Hamilton is the carrier of seven world championships in his Formula 1 career, but apart from that, he's probably also the one who has inked more than a dozen tattoos on himself.

Over time, the tattoos on his body have increased and currently, he has 15 different inked art on himself.

Lewis Hamilton has an extremely iconic sense of fashion on the Formula 1 paddock and the tattoos add to his charming personality. Earlier, he spoke with GQ about the love he has for getting inked. He mentioned that to choose a design, one must take ample time:

"I think you should just take your time. I think if you can somehow display your story, your journey to where you are at that point in your life."

He added that having tattoos isn't something that he developed recently, since he has been in awe of inking since an early age, looking at other people getting the designs on themselves:

"My sister was engaged to, well, ended up marrying a guy who is a tattoo artist, so I grew up from a really young age, from around kind of 10 years old, viewing individuals getting tattoos."\

What are some of the prominent tattoos that Lewis Hamilton has?

There are many tattoos that the seven-time world champion has gotten inked on himself, however, some of them stand out.

For example, one of the phrases that Lewis Hamilton used multiple times in his career is "Still I Rise," which is also inked on his back, right below it, there's a large cross surrounded by angel wings. It is said that this alone took around 10 hours to complete.

On the opposite side, the Mercedes driver has a compass inked on his chest, and on his torso, a lion with the quote "Powerful beyond measure." His arms carry more of a religious approach with a Sacred Heart of Jesus and a Michelangelo sculpture of Jesus Christ in the arms of Mary. His shoulders carry the words 'family,' and 'faith.'

An eagle has been designed on his neck with the words 'God is Love.' In addition, 'Blessed,' has been inked behind his ear. Another tattoo on his shoulder depicts a man holding a young child high in the sky.

