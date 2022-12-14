Lewis Hamilton thanks Mercedes for providing 'incredibly rare' opportunity to his disabled brother

Lewis Hamilton recently posted several Instagram pictures where he readied his disabled brother, Nicolas Hamilton, for an entire day on the F1 simulator at Mercedes. This was an extremely wholesome and special moment for the Hamilton brothers.

Though Nicolas is also a racing driver, he drives in specially customized race cars due to his condition of cerebral palsy. Hence, the F1 simulator was specially customized according to him. Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton helped him quite a lot and stayed with his brother throughout the briefing. He proudly mentioned how his brother was the first disabled person to ever drive in an F1 simulator.

Lewis Hamilton wrote in his post:

"Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother. It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible. He spent the whole day in it, and is the first disabled person to ever do so."

Nicolas Hamilton has shown tremendous strength and fighting spirit in his life and career. Despite not being able to drive in F1, Nicolas is a proper racing driver who participates in the British Touring Car Championship.

Lewis also thanked his team, Mercedes, for giving his younger brother this special chance:

"He's always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honour. The smile you see here never left his face. Can't wait to share more of this special day, thank you @mercedesamgf1 for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother's dream come true."

Lewis Hamilton's clever overtake during 2022 F1 British GP wins 'Action of the Year' award by FIA

The FIA's annual prize-giving ceremony was held a few days ago where several motorsport awards and trophies were handed to teams and drivers.

One of the awards was called 'Action of the Year' where several nominees were selected from various racing series. Lewis Hamilton's clever move on both Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez during the 2022 F1 British GP eventually won the award.

During the final stages of the race, both Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc were fighting for P2 ahead of Hamilton. During the intense battle, they pushed each other off the track, giving the Briton a golden opportunity to overtake both of them. As a result of this exciting overtake, Lewis Hamilton went from P4 to P2 in just one turn.

It was quite fascinating and thrilling to watch as the three different teams cleverly fought each other for podium finishes. Although Hamilton was later passed by Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, he still managed to finish P3 and on the podium because of the move.

