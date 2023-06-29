Lewis Hamilton tipped to add to his 103 race wins in Austria as 2x F1 champion predicts Red Bull’s winning streak to halt this weekend

Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen predicts Lewis Hamilton could win the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix amidst the weather that will hamper Red Bull's performance.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been on a spree of domination this season, having won all eight races that have been held until now. Verstappen has won six of them, leading the world championship race with ease.

It has been almost impossible for any other team or driver to challenge them for the lead of the race. However, Hakkinen feels that it could turn around at their home race.

The GP is predicted to be wet. For that reason, the double F1 world champion is adamant about the fact that some other driver, perhaps Lewis Hamilton, could battle for victory instead of Max Verstappen. He wrote on Unibet:

"This weekend, we will see the second Sprint Race of the 2023 season. That, combined with a good chance of rain, may create the opportunity for someone other than championship leader Max Verstappen to win."

Mercedes have been in improved form lately since the Spanish Grand Prix, and they have been developing further. It has been speculated that their performance during the Austrian GP will be even better. Hence, Hakkinen is confident of Hamilton and Fernando Alonso going head-to-head for the win.

"If that was to happen, and considering Mercedes expects this race to be even better for their car than Canada, Lewis Hamilton will be pushing hard to beat Fernando Alonso to the win."

Notably, Red Bull did lose out on victory in Austria during the 2022 season as well, going down to Ferrari. The issue last season had something to do with the car's setup.

Lewis Hamilton could spring a surprise during the 2023 Austrian GP, thinks another F1 world champion

Emerson Fittipaldi, yet another double F1 world champion (1972, 1974), has a strong feeling about Lewis Hamilton at the Red Bull ring. Like Hakkinen, he mentioned that the rain could have a major role to play during the race.

Fittipaldi thinks that the seven-time world champion would have a good shot at winning his first race in over a season.

"Austria could be an exciting race because the teams are getting more competitive and are balanced.

"If it rains, a lot of things can change. We could have a surprise from Mercedes because it looks like Lewis is coming back and they're getting the act together."

Lewis Hamilton currently stands fourth in the drivers' championship with 102 points in his bag, close to Alonso, who is ahead of him with 117 points. Leading him is Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, whose performance has taken a blow since the past few races and has only a 9-point lead over Alonso.

