Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff reportedly set to decline invitation to FIA prize-giving ceremony

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will not be attending the FIA Annual Prize Giving Gala, as confirmed by the Mercedes team boss. The Silver Arrows team boss confirmed that Technical Director James Allison will collect the award on their behalf instead.

Toto Wolff confirmed to the media of Lewis Hamilton’s absence from the FIA Gala. He said:

“Both of us won't be there. I won't be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity. But we will be represented as a team by James Alison, who will be taking the trophy on behalf of all the people in Brackley and Brixworth who should celebrate our eighth consecutive world championship title, who deserve to be celebrated, because it's a fantastic achievement that we are very proud of.”

Mercedes have withdrawn their intent to appeal the Abu Dhabi GP result. However, the team and Lewis Hamilton are agitated and disappointed at the state of affairs that unfolded post the race.

Amidst the controversy and chaos, the team conceded they would drop their appeal today. They agreed to work with the FIA and F1 to investigate the proceedings of the final race and ensure better governance of the sport from 2022 onwards.

Lewis Hamilton could be penalised for violating sporting code by not attending the FIA Prize Giving

Wolff has confirmed his and Lewis Hamilton's absence from the FIA Annual Prize Giving in Paris. However, this is a violation of the FIA sporting code. It states that it is mandatory for the the top three finishers in the championship to attend the event.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the FIA will penalize him or his team. However, there is also a penalty for not being present in the post-race FIA Driver’s press conference which Lewis Hamilton did not attend. The Briton was confined to his team building after the podium ceremony and did not address the press after the race.

