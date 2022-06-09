Lewis Hamilton to turn producer for racing-themed Hollywood film involving Brad Pitt and Top Gun: Maverick director

Lewis Hamilton will be dipping his feet into uncharted territory very soon. Alongside Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the seven-time F1 world champion is reported to be co-producing a racing-themed Hollywood film for Apple's film arm, starring Brad Pitt.

AnythingF1 @AnythingF1_ NEWS: Apple has acquired a Formula 1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and being directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski along with Sir Lewis Hamilton coming on as producer! NEWS: Apple has acquired a Formula 1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and being directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski along with Sir Lewis Hamilton coming on as producer! #F1 📰 NEWS: Apple has acquired a Formula 1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and being directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski along with Sir Lewis Hamilton coming on as producer! #F1 https://t.co/MDdNOKk2Pa

The movie is expected to cast Pitt as a racer who returns from retirement to mentor a young and upcoming driver and take a final shot at glory on the track as the younger driver’s team-mate. Kosinski will be taking the reins of the film alongside scriptwriter Ehren Kruger.

Hamilton will have Jerry Bruckheimer and Plan B Entertainment as co-producers, with the latter owned by Pitt himself.

Penni Thow will be the executive producer for the film. She already has links with Hamilton as she was brought in by the Briton to work on his Project 44 initiative.

Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Chad Oman will be additional producers.

In a rather fitting manner, the budget for the film is reported to be up to $140 million, the same as the cost cap for a Formula 1 team in the 2022 season.

F1 rights holder Liberty Media is not believed to be involved in the project. It, however, does appear that the project is a way to cash in on the 'Drive to Survive' wave that has increased the popularity of the sport in the United States.

Lewis Hamilton enduring a tough start to the season

The 2022 F1 season has been a tough one so far for Lewis Hamilton. The car at his disposal is simply not good enough to fight for race wins or a championship. This has led to Hamilton fighting in the midfield for the first time in almost a decade.

It does appear that the drop in Mercedes' competitiveness has played a role as Hamilton appears to be struggling against his new teammate George Russell. The veteran British driver has just 50 points on the board while Russell concurrently has 84.

The prospects of an eighth title look bleak for the 2022 F1 season as Hamilton is already 75 points behind the championship leader. Heading to the Azerbaijan GP, the 37-year-old will be looking to reclaim some of his old form back and put together a better overall effort this weekend.

