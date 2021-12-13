"Makes no difference to me" - Lewis Hamilton unaffected by boos post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he "doesn't care" about the boos he received after the qualifying session at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He also said that it "made no difference" to him and that it "doesn't matter if it's a cheer or a boo."

"I think you're always surprised by the boos- no matter how many times you get it. But I don't care, it doesn't make no difference to me — if there was a cheer or a boo. It makes no difference as to how I go about my life."

The comments came after he was booed post the Q3 session at Yas Marina which saw him qualify P2, behind his rival Max Verstappen, for the race on Sunday. Both of them went into the race, equal on points.

Max Verstappen crowned 2021 F1 Champion behind Lewis Hamilton

After a controversial decision from the FIA followed by a final lap overtake, Max Verstappen has been crowned the 2021 World Drivers' Champion.

The opening lap saw Lewis Hamilton get a better start, overtaking Verstappen in P1 to get into the lead. The Brit maintained the lead after he too pitted for hards like his rival Verstappen. The race then took a last-minute turn after Williams' Nicholas Latifi crashed in a battle with Haas' Mick Schumacher, which prompted a safety car with 4 laps to go.

The race continued under the safety car for two more laps with the FIA instructing the lapped cars not to unlap under the safety car. The decision was then abruptly overturned, allowing four cars between the title contenders to unlap, putting the Dutchman right behind Lewis Hamilton. After the Safety Car went in on the last lap, Verstappen, on fresher soft tires, overtook the Briton on old hards, and kept the place till the checkered flag.

Carlos Sainz for Ferrari came in P3, thereby securing the same spot for his team in the constructors' championship, a marked improvement for the Italian manufacturer over last year's P6.

