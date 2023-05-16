Lewis Hamilton urges FIA to 'adapt' regulations as he fears Red Bull dominance until 2026

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton slightly urged the FIA to intervene and make some adaptations to the current set of regulations, as rival Red Bull may run away with their dominance until 2026.

The Austrian team adapted the best of all ten teams on the grid to the new regulations last season. In 2023, they have progressed from last year's performance and are on their way to winning every single race this season.

Before the new engine regulations kick in in 2026, the Briton mentioned that the current situation of the sport is not good given the gaps between the teams.

As per F1i.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I think it's something really negative. It's good that we're trying new things, it's important that we keep moving forward and evolving, because technology has evolved. It's unfortunate because we still have the same kind of gaps between the teams. I don't know what the solution is for the future, but I think we are going to have to keep adapting these regulations, otherwise, it could be the same as now for years, until 2026."

"Ultimately, it's difficult to talk about money with a friend" - Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff mentioned that it was embarrassing for him and Lewis Hamilton to talk about money and contracts every three years.

As per Motorsport-Total, Wolff said:

"It's super embarrassing. Every three years, we know that we have this moment. And it's like negotiating the financial terms with your best friend with a close friend. How do you go about it? Normally, you don't have a situation like that. I want the best for him, but in this role, I need the best for the team. It may be the only time in our ten or eleven years that we're together and our goals diverge."

He added:

"Ultimately, it's difficult to talk about money with a friend. Penny [Thow, Hamilton's manager] helps with that. Penny kept us in check, and we found a good modus operandi with her about how we talk to each other. We avoid it to talk to each other about money, but we both talk to Penny."

Lewis Hamilton's contract with the German team expires at the end of the 2023 season. Although there were some reports that the seven-time world champion might leave the team, both he and the team have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.

Poll : 0 votes