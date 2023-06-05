Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to keep pushing in order to challenge Red Bull from ‘day one’ next F1 season 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was really buoyed by his P2 finish at the Spanish GP and suggested that the team continue improving the performance of the W14.

The seven-time world champion was clearly the second-fastest driver in Barcelona behind the race winner Max Verstappen on Sunday (June 4). It was the first time that the drivers had the opportunity to test the new upgrades on the W14 that the team brought in Monaco.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton stated that they need to fight Red Bull next season from day one. He said:

"I think we are going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forwards. I'm hoping at least by the end of the year it would be great if we could challenge them. For me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one."

Hamilton continued:

"The further we continue to push this car this year, the more that impacts next year also in some ways. The more we learn about this car also sets us in the right direction. It's trying to find the right balance."

"They [Red Bull] are so far ahead and ultimately Max will continue to win this year. That means they can start on their development for next year sooner and earlier than everyone else if they haven't already and that's the danger.

"It was definitely the best the car has been for the last year and a half" - Lewis Hamilton

The Briton mentioned that the car he drove on Sunday was the best yet in the last 15 months following the implementation of the 2022 regulations.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"It was definitely the best the car has been for the last year and a half so that's kudos to the amazing group of people we have back at the factory continuing to work hard and push the car forwards."

"It's felt the best yesterday and today that it's felt for the past 14 or 15 months. That's super encouraging I think, not only for me but for everybody in the team. This will be a big boost for everybody's morale and we'll take that energy on to developing the car.

Hopefully, Lewis Hamilton can build on his newfound momentum and score more podiums in the upcoming races to help Mercedes solidify the P2 spot in the constructor's championship.

