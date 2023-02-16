Lewis Hamilton on voicing his opinions despite FIA’s ban - “I'll show up the way I always do"

Lewis Hamilton recently expressed his displeasure with the new rule imposed on F1 drivers. F1's governing body, the FIA, has updated its rules for the upcoming 2023 season, stating that drivers must obtain prior approval before making any "political, religious, or personal" comments during races.

The move comes after drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel used their platform to speak out on social issues like diversity, climate change, and racism.

Despite the new regulations, Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has said he will continue to speak out on issues he is passionate about, stating that he will defy the FIA's restrictions on drivers' freedom of speech. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Briton said:

"I'm going to continue to be me and continue to fight for things that I am passionate about. I wouldn't let anybody stop me from doing that. It doesn't surprise me. But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I'm passionate about and issues that there are. I'll show up the way I always do."

He believes that the past few years have shown the power of bringing awareness to social issues, sparking conversations, and holding people and organizations accountable to drive progress.

The FIA's new rule has raised questions about the role of sports and athletes in society. Athletes have increasingly used their platforms to speak out on issues beyond their sport, and many fans and activists believe that sports can be a powerful tool for social change. However, sports organizations like the FIA may be wary of taking sides on controversial issues, as this could alienate fans and sponsors and potentially harm the sport's image.

In recent years, sporting organizations have had to navigate a range of social and political issues, from protests against racial injustice to concerns about the impact of climate change. Some organizations have supported athletes who speak out on these issues, while others have taken a more cautious approach. The FIA's new rule falls into the latter category, as it seeks to limit drivers' political statements to avoid potential controversy.

Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell believes the FIA will roll back on the new F1 rule

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, George Russell, has also expressed his displeasure with the new rule and called on the FIA to clarify it before the Bahrain GP on March 5. Russell said:

"I'd be shocked if the FIA don't roll back on it. I don't really understand the reasoning for bringing this regulation in. We live in a world of free speech and we're in such a unique position where if anyone wants to share their views or thoughts on anything, you have the right to do so."

George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, hoped that the rule was just a misunderstanding and that the FIA would clear up the situation. The Mercedes driver said:

"I hope it's just been a bit of a misunderstanding and I'm sure it's going to be cleared up."

