Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso vs Max Verstappen, F1 pundit picks who would be best driver in same machinery

F1 pundit and presenter Naomi Schiff recently spoke about which driver among Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen would come out on top if they had the same machinery.

This is a popular topic many F1 fans talk about. As different teams have different cars and setups, there's no proper way to determine which driver is faster purely based on their talent.

Speaking on Sky Sports' vodcast on YouTube, Schiff explained how she has admired Hamilton for years and has also seen how dominant Verstappen can be. However, she believes Alonso would trump both if all three are given the same machinery. She said:

"That's exactly what we want to see. If they all had equal equipment, who would come out on top? Obviously the equipment is not exactly the same between the team. But this is the battle we want to see, who is going to outsmart who on track. Max [Verstappen], as you say, is another one of those drivers who is a step up, so is Lewis [Hamilton]."

She added:

"As much as I have grown up always looking up to Lewis and and on karting circuits with Max knowing that Max would win everything, i think Fernando [Alonso] might just trump them in the sense that he is so much more mature, he has been in it [F1 for] so so long."

Of course, it can never be proven, as no two teams will ever have exactly the same performance. Furthermore, any two of these three drivers joining the same team is highly unlikely, especially because both Lewis Hamilton and Alonso are at the tail end of their career.

Lewis Hamilton admits he could not have done anything more in 2023 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton is well aware of where Mercedes stand on the F1 grid. So, he was not overly dejected after the 2023 Bahrain GP. The Briton explained how he raced Alonso and tried to catch the two Ferrari drivers but failed to do so. He said:

"The start was great, I gained a couple places and got Fernando in Turn 4. Then we had that battle and I was also close with the Ferrari at some stage so there isn't much else I could have done today. Set the car up differently maybe? But overall it is just lacking performance so we have got to keep working on it."

Lewis Hamilton also mentioned how Mercedes lack downforce and the pace they need to catch the top teams. He hopes that future upgrade packages coming out of the wind tunnel tests will help the team close the gap.

