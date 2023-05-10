Lewis Hamilton 'wants attention', can 'see that in his outfits': Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton will be seething after the 2023 F1 Miami GP as he tends to be someone that wants attention and because he's not used to not winning. The 2023 F1 Miami GP was not the best race for the Mercedes driver.

He was eliminated in Q2 while his teammate made his way into Q3. Even in the race, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish P6, his teammate George Russell was ahead in P4.

In a season where it almost looks highly unlikely that Mercedes could even challenge for wins, Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton will be seething within the team. Commenting on how the Mercedes driver wants attention, the former Williams driver wrote in his post-race column for Sky Deutschland:

"Lewis Hamilton is currently going to be extremely seething. He’s not used to not winning. He wants attention, you can always see that in his outfits. In Miami he landed behind his team-mate George Russell. This is a maximum penalty for Hamilton.”

Schumacher felt that Red Bull's dominance this season and the extent of it will become apparent in the European leg when teams bring upgrades for the cars. He said:

“Whether Red Bull will be dangerous again this season will become apparent in Europe when the many updates come. Where you can always hope is that Red Bull doesn’t get the best out of the car. Then there might be a chance for someone else."

Schumacher throws his weight behind Lewis Hamilton's team

Ralf Schumacher felt that if there was any team he had confidence in making it a fight against Red Bull then it was Mercedes. Talking about the German team and the fact that it was expected to bring a bunch of upgrades to Imola, Schumacher said:

"Especially Mercedes could be expected again after the updates, I don’t trust the other teams that much. Mercedes is coming to Europe with a whole new concept. I expect a significant increase, otherwise, they have a real problem. Then it’s not only about the concept but also about internal problems with wrong goals and wrong standards that have been set. But, I don’t assume that with the experience that Mercedes has.”

Mercedes is expected to bring a major upgrade package to Imola and it remains to be seen whether that package could make a marked difference in the performance of the car.

Mercedes finds itself third in the championship right behind Aston Martin and Red Bull. The German team is desperate to gain some semblance of competitiveness at the front of the grid.

