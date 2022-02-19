"I know what it's like" - Lewis Hamilton wants to guide George Russell on how to face world champion teammate

Lewis Hamilton intends to guide his new teammate George Russell at Mercedes in the upcoming 2022 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion can relate to Russell joining a new team and being paired next to a world champion. During an interview with senior F1 writer Lawrence Barretto, Hamilton was asked about how the young Briton was settling into the team. He said:

“He fits in and fits the position like a glove. So far, it’s great and honestly, I think I’ve learnt a lot over the years about how to engage with your team mate, how you work as a team in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal. One of the reasons we have more world titles than any other team. I am excited to engage with him, to collaborate with him, hopefully, our driving styles aren’t too dissimilar.”

Lewis Hamilton's debut F1 season in 2007 saw him paired up against then two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who was also defending that crown.

The Briton compared Russell's situation to his own but stressed that he intends to work with his partner for the team's betterment. Hamilton added, saying:

“I know also what it’s like for him being in the position up against a world champion and I know the pressures that come with it, the expectations and also the internal feelings of what it is like. I want him to learn as much as he can and grow as much as he can, and I have no doubts he’s going to be a strong competitor. I will be focusing also hard to make sure I do the job to the best of my ability.”

"A real privilege" – George Russell ecstatic to be paired with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

George Russell has called the opportunity to drive alongside the seven-time world champion 'a real privilege'. The 24-year-old joined Mercedes to fill the seat left vacant by Valtteri Bottas after signing a mammoth $6.76 million contract.

Whilst speaking to the media at the launch event of the new Mercedes W13, Russell opened up about what it meant to be working alongside a childhood idol in Lewis Hamilton. He said:

“You see these incredible people and you don’t think they are human. And obviously now growing up, having the opportunity to race alongside Lewis is a real privilege for me because I’ve got such a great opportunity to learn and see how the best does it.”

Meanwhile, both Silver Arrows drivers got a few laps under their belt at Silverstone in the 2022 challenger. This shakedown comes ahead of the first pre-season testing session of the year in Barcelona later this month.

