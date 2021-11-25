"I challenge the sport" - Lewis Hamilton wants to pioneer a more diverse and inclusive era in F1

Seven-time world champion and 2021 championship contender Lewis Hamilton spoke about the need for a more diverse and inclusive era in F1. In an interview with Puma, the Briton also touched upon his inspiration and aspirations.

The 36-year-old is level with F1 legend Michael Schumacher for most titles, in a remarkable career spanning 15 years and is still going strong.

With the 2021 season coming to a nail-biting finish between Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen, the Briton, however, is still taking time out to stand up for issues that he strongly believes in.

Watch the interview with Puma below where Hamilton talks about his goals in the sport (0:54):

“Having all these championships is a cool thing, sure, but what do you do with all those? I really hope my legacy when people look back 10-20 years, they see a more diverse sport because I challenge the sport and challenge the individuals that are in power. I don’t take my foot off the gas,” he said.

Speaking about his 'Still I Rise' tattoo, Hamilton mentioned his younger brother, Nicolas, who suffers from cerebral palsy. He said (1:29):

"I think, for me, it was really just watching my brother, he's disabled, he would fall down and try and get up. I know he couldn't understand why he wasn't given legs that worked properly. He would get back up and try again. I noticed I would stumble for something, but you still have to get up."

soph @sophwebsterxx “Without realising, my reaction from the weekend has been very popular on tiktok 😂. I have started to stream F1 races on my twitch Channel, Goof_28 & people have loved it so far! 🙂👊🏾” - Nicolas Hamilton “Without realising, my reaction from the weekend has been very popular on tiktok 😂. I have started to stream F1 races on my twitch Channel, Goof_28 & people have loved it so far! 🙂👊🏾” - Nicolas Hamilton https://t.co/iwzwMRc0gY

Lewis Hamilton's activism goes beyond the track

As the only black driver in F1, Hamilton has always been vocal about the need for diversity within the sport, vehemently supporting and speaking out about movements such as 'Black Lives Matter.'

Hamilton, along with the likes of Sebastian Vettel, lead through their actions, sporting T-shirts and wearing helmets carrying messages on global issues. At the Qatar GP, Hamilton wore a helmet featuring the Progressive Pride flag in a show of support to the LGBTQ+ community. Qatar is a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lewis Hamilton's helmet for the Qatar Grand Prix 🌈 Lewis Hamilton's helmet for the Qatar Grand Prix 🌈 https://t.co/82CGTUTvoy

Just eight points separate Verstappen and Hamilton, who will battle it out next in the penultimate round in Saudi Arabia between December 3-5.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan