Lewis Hamilton wants to 'raise the bar' and soar to newer heights with Mercedes in 2022. During the launch event of the Silver Arrows' new F1 car, the Briton revealed that he and his team have their sights set on winning more championships and setting a standard while they do so.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance was shown to the world during a digital launch event earlier today. It will also be taken around the Silverstone circuit for a quick shakedown before the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona later this month.

When asked about the goals and expectations that he has for the upcoming campaign, Hamilton said:

“...Going into this year, I haven’t really set any goals. Initially, I think naturally every single individual in this team has worked towards the ultimate goal: winning the world championship and again, raising the bar and doing something no one has ever done before. We’ve done eight [constructors’ championships]. Now, we’ve got to move on to the next one.”

The Briton made his first press appearance since the controversial end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw him lose the world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap.

Team principal Toto Wolff was also present and issued a stern warning to all his competitors ahead of the new season.

With confirmation that he will be racing for Mercedes in 2022, coupled with the news of Michael Masi's removal as F1 race director, Hamilton's many fans can hope for better days again soon.

Lewis Hamilton declared 2021 F1 world champion by French newspaper

While in the eyes of the world, Lewis Hamilton remains a seven-time F1 world champion, French newspaper Grand Prix has made it their mission to change that fact.

The publication recently ran a cover that claimed the 37-year-old was the 2021 world champion, much to the surprise of many.

French journalist Daniel Ortelli shared the cover via a tweet on social media whilst claiming it would "make some noise".

Despite this, the Briton remains the most-decorated F1 driver of all time. He is still the only person to have more than 100 pole positions and 100 race wins to his name in the sport.

