Mercedes F1 driver George Russell lauded seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's professionalism and commitment to the team for the ongoing season, ahead of his move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

Earlier this year, Hamilton announced the shock decision to join rivals Ferrari for the 2025 season, marking an end to his successful 12-year tenure at Mercedes. Since the introduction of the ground effect regulations in 2022, the Silver Arrows squad has struggled to narrow the deficit to reigning champions Red Bull.

After witnessing the team's continued struggles in the third year of the regulations and Lewis Hamilton's struggle adapting to the W15 at the Saudi Arabian GP, former F1 driver David Coulthard suggested that the 7x champion was already thinking about his future with the Italian team.

Contrary to Coulthard's claims, George Russell said Hamilton continues to maintain an "incredibly professional" relationship with the team. He feels nothing has changed in the working relationship between the team and the driver, compared to previous years. Russell was quoted by French media motorsport.nextgen-auto.com as saying:

"Since Lewis' announcement, I think he has been incredibly professional with the team and the working relationship with everyone within Mercedes feels like nothing has changed. I read what David (Coulthard) said, that his mind was elsewhere already, but that's not the case."

Regarding the development of the W15, George Russell emphasized that both drivers would receive equal opportunities, despite Lewis Hamilton's impending move to the rival team. He suggested that upgrades would be rolled out to both drivers simultaneously.

"And the team was great too. They gave us both equal opportunities. It's always been that way from the beginning..."

Russell expressed confidence in his teammate, stating that the 39-year-old hopes to end his stint with Mercedes on a high.

"Lewis wants to suceed in his last year with us," he said.

Lewis Hamilton has racked up six championships, 82 race wins and 78 pole positions with Mercedes. His last victory, however, came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Lewis Hamilton aims to lift Mercedes "as high as possible"

The star Mercedes F1 driver said he had been manifesting his move to Ferrari for quite some time. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, he described it as an "unconscious manifestation" from an early period in his life.

Lewis Hamilton also added that he aims to end his final chapter with his current squad on a high note. He said while speaking to French media motorsport.nextgen-auto.com:

"Yeah, I think perhaps more unconscious manifesting from the early period of my life. But it’s always been up there for me. For now, though, I’m gonna lift Mercedes as high as I can this year."

Hamilton mentioned that he has been training harder than ever for the current season and feels the most physically prepared and remains focused on delivering his best for the team.

