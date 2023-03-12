Lewis Hamilton warned of George Russell threat and future consequences at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's position at Mercedes may be in jeopardy if he is beaten by teammate George Russell for a second consecutive season in 2023, according to Sky Sports F1 host Simon Lazenby.

Russell finished fourth in the drivers' championship last year, 35 points ahead of sixth-placed Hamilton. In doing so, he became only the third teammate to beat the seven-time world champion.

While Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff played down the final standings in 2022, Lazenby believes that they will find it difficult to make excuses if Russell finishes ahead of Hamilton once again.

He told Express Sports:

"I think everything combined in that Lewis probably wasn’t as motivated as he could have been in the first half of last year. They worked together to develop the car, George was desperate to prove himself so I think it was a combination of factors Lewis Hamilton was beaten. This year, I think if it happens again it might be a slightly different story."

Mercedes did not look convincing in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with Hamilton and Russell finishing fifth and seventh respectively at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton praises ‘confident’ Max Verstappen: “I wouldn’t question his determination”

Lewis Hamilton believes two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be an even stronger opponent in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

After getting beaten by Verstappen to the title on the final lap of the final race of the 2021 season, Hamilton was a mere spectator as the Dutchman defended his crown in style last year.

The Brit, who hopes to prevent Verstappen from winning a hat-trick of F1 titles, believes the Dutchman will be "very, very confident" this year.

He said (via Racefans):

“I think he will be very, very confident. I think they developed an amazing car last year, they blew away all the records on pretty much everything and I don’t even think they were pushing at the end and still were way ahead.”

He added:

“I don’t think he’ll slip up. He’s a world champion and so I wouldn’t question his determination or his focus. I think he will be just as focussed as ever, and it’s our job to catch up.”

Verstappen made a strong start to the 2023 season by winning the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fifth, behind Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

