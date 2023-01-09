Lewis Hamilton went to the same school as former Manchester United star

Lewis Hamilton shared the same school with former Manchester United star Ashley Young and the two were in the same year as well. Like Hamilton, Young too grew up in Stevenage and became an inspiration for many residents of the town.

Lewis studied at Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School and then went on to study at a private sixth-form college in Cambridge. His first taste of racing came at the age of five when his dad bought him a radio-controlled car.

The prodigy was always destined to be a star. He finished second in a national radio-controlled competition when he was just six years old. Lewis Hamilton started racing in 1993 (eight years of age). From that point onward, he made his way through the junior categories before making his debut in Formula 1 in 2007.

*as of 27 Sep 21 Ashley YoungWinger - 9 Jul 1985 - Stevenage Debut: 31 Jan 2007 - Newcastle (Away) - Premiership (L 3-1)Appearances: 195*Goals: 38*Time at Club: 2007-2011, 2021-Signed from: Watford for £8m (2007), Free Transfer (2021)Sold to: Man Utd for £17m (2011)*as of 27 Sep 21 https://t.co/Pu3nanjKxO

In 2008, he won the F1 title and became the youngest driver at the time to do so. After that, Lewis Hamilton made a career-altering move to Mercedes in 2013 and changed the trajectory of his career. He was able to win six world championships in this period and became the most accomplished driver in F1 history.

Ashley Young too had an impressive journey to the top. He first played for Watford where he progressed through the club's youth academy. He made his Premier League debut playing for Watford in 2003 and played with the team until 2007. After four years with Aston Villa (2007-2010), Young moved to Manchester United for a fee of around £17 million and went on to spend nine years at the club.

He was appointed captain of the club in 2019 but left in January 2020. In 2021, Young signed a contract with Aston Villa and has been with the club since.

Lewis Hamilton hoping for a comeback in 2023

Lewis Hamilton feels that Mercedes will be able to challenge and beat Red Bull again in 2023. The Mercedes driver had a horrible 2022 F1 season where he didn't even win a single race. Statistically, that was the worst season of Lewis Hamilton's career. Looking forward to the future, Hamilton said:

"I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with (Red Bull) and being able to beat them again. I do believe that, for sure. But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years."

"They've definitely had a difficult year, but there's been some strong signs, obviously, that you've seen this year, which has been nice to see. And it's been nice to see Ferrari doing well again."

It will be interesting to see what we have in store this season as the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle is going to be very interesting to watch.

