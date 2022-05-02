"He will soon get on Lewis’ nerves" - Ex-F1 driver predicts Lewis Hamilton-George Russell clash for the season ahead

Lewis Hamilton is bound to get frustrated by George Russell over the course of the 2022 season, according to former F1 driver Gerhard Berger. The seven-time world champion has been outshone in three of the first four races by his 24-year-old Mercedes teammate.

While they did mention a plan to work together at the start of the season and the mood between the pair has been jocular so far, Berger expects animosity to emerge as the season rolls on.

In an interview carried by speedweek.com, Berger singled out Russell for his outstanding driving and held him in the same regard as Imola race winner Max Verstappen and podium finisher Lando Norris. He said:

“He will soon get on Lewis’ [Hamilton] nerves. [George] Russell was one of the outstanding drivers at Imola. Like Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.”

Lewis Hamilton has 28 points to his name thus far and is holding P7 in the World Drivers' Championship standings. In comparison, George Russell is in P4 in the same standings with 49 points and has also appeared more consistent on track.

"Maybe he should have stopped last year" - Red Bull advisor aims dig at Lewis Hamilton after early 2022 struggles

Lewis Hamilton should have stopped racing in F1 after the end of 2021, according to Dr. Helmut Marko. The Austrian is a long-time advisor to the Red Bull team and is also in charge of their junior driver program.

The Briton had a race to forget at Imola, finishing in P13 behind former Red Bull man Pierre Gasly. Hamilton's misery was further compounded when he was lapped by Max Verstappen during the GP. Marko feels Hamilton should take that as a hint. In an interview with Sky Sports F1, the 78-year-old said:

“I mean he was lapped by us. Maybe he should’ve stopped last year [is what] he’s thinking, maybe.”

Max Verstappen also admitted to not being surprised at lapping the 37-year-old, since Mercedes has been off the pace all season. He said:

“I mean, they’ve been slow all year so it’s not really a surprise or I feel happy lapping Lewis [Hamilton] compared to anyone else. But it is what it is. This shows how wrong they’ve got it.”

Mercedes have admitted they are trying to tweak their Power Unit in hopes of finding some performance gains ahead of the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP.

