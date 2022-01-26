David Coulthard believes a “bored” Lewis Hamilton will have moved on from his title disappointment

Lewis Hamilton's controversial loss in the F1 2021 season finale is probably something he has moved on from, according to David Coulthard. A former F1 driver, Coulthard is presently an analyst in the sport.

The 50-year-old Scotsman was in conversation with The Telegraph in the UK when he spoke about Hamilton's current situation. He said:

“I think he (Lewis Hamilton) will be bored with everyone saying to him, ‘You were robbed, Lewis!’ or ‘You’re the people’s champion, Lewis'! He’ll be avoiding even having those conversations.”

Hamilton has been away from the public eye ever since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 37-year-old has not made a statement in the press either while maintaining absolute radio silence on social media. All the while, speculation about his future in F1 continues to dominate the headlines.

Coulthard feels the seven-time world champion will have moved on from that moment. He went on to add:

“I can’t compare myself to Lewis in terms of success or speed but one thing I think I can relate to is that emotional detachment, once the moment’s gone. The euphoria of success wears off quite quickly, and the disappointment of defeat wears off quite quickly as well.”

Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes runs through until the end of 2023 and is expected to return for the upcoming season. Reports, however, suggest he could consider retiring from F1 if he isn't satisfied with the results of the FIA's ongoing investigation.

Lewis Hamilton will have to deal with a lot should he return in 2022, feels F1 pundit Ted Kravitz

Should he return to F1 in 2022, Lewis Hamilton will have to face multiple stern challenges. That is the belief of F1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

Kravitz feels the 37-year-old will have to be at his best if he wants to mount a proper title charge in the coming season. He said:

“That’s the other thing Hamilton has to deal with. He has to get over the pain of Abu Dhabi, and he needs to be reassured by the FIA that everything is going to be fair. And then he needs to deal with a hotshot new teammate, and deal with Max Verstappen, who’s going to be high on confidence of course. It’s such a big job for Hamilton.”

Mercedes are reportedly considering bringing Nyck de Vries to the team if Hamilton does decide to call time on his F1 career.

Edited by Anurag C