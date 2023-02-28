Lewis Hamilton will strive to fight for his 8th title as former F1 boss makes Fernando Alonso comparison

Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton will continue striving for his eighth title, claiming the Briton has a number of years to go before retirement. Jordan cited two-time world champion Fernando Alonso as an example of longevity in the sport.

Lewis: "I'm trying to take back the championship that was taken from me. I plan on being around for a while so.... It's game on."

Alonso will start yet another season in the sport, this time with Silverstone-based Aston Martin. Hamilton, on the other hand, is still quite committed to Mercedes, with whom he has won six driver's titles. Much like the Spaniard, the boy from Stevenage could enjoy a long career in the sport given his search for the much-elusive eighth F1 title.

Speaking to OLGB, Eddie Jordan said about Lewis Hamilton:

“We all thought Fernando Alonso would retire and Lewis is a long way off his age. I wouldn't be talking about his retirement after hearing him say he will go on until whenever. I think in his mind, he certainly has his luck and financially to retire but he's still committed. Seven times world champion, I do believe he thinks he has the best chance this coming season to make his championship eight.”

Lewis Hamilton claims 2022 was the greatest year of his career in this regard





#MercedesAMGF1 #TotoWolff #LewisHamilton 🎙️Is Toto Wolff ever worried when he sees Lewis do extreme hobbies? No he just knows Lewis is too good at everything!

Lewis Hamilton has hailed the 2022 season as the greatest year of his career in terms of fan support, despite failing to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title. The Briton's lackluster performance last year was marred by the poor performance of his challenger, the W13.

Hamilton's struggles were compounded by the impressive performance of his much younger teammate George Russell, who claimed Mercedes' only win of the season. Despite the setback, the seven-time world champion insisted that he felt empowered by the incredible support he received from fans around the world.

In an exclusive interview with Mercedes F1, Lewis Hamilton said:

"The fans continue to keep me going. 2022 has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated. The support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

With the Silver Arrows having unveiled their highly-anticipated 2023 challenger, the W14, fans are hoping for another championship-winning season for the seven-time world champion. However, only time will tell if the Silver Arrows will be able to climb back to the top steps of the sport.

