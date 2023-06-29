Lewis Hamilton willing to sacrifice an F1 race win this year in order to “win the championship next year”

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he is not interested in winning a Grand Prix this year as his priority is battling and winning the world championship in the next season of Formula 1.

Stating this, he referred that it is more important for the team to put their developmental work into the challenger for the 2024 season instead of the W14 (2023 challenger) since they might have a better opportunity to battle for the world championship.

"I hope we don’t focus too much on winning a race this year. I care less to win a race this year and more to win the championship next year," Hamilton said.

Mercedes have shown quite a few traits of development, comparing their performance from the start of the season and now. The team was hardly any competition, however since their new upgrades were introduced, they have managed to finish on the podium, with Lewis Hamilton scoring podiums in both Spain and Canada.

Lewis Hamilton during the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Hamilton is currently fourth in the championship with 102 points, and perhaps the best competition he can have is for second, which is occupied by Sergio Perez with 126 points. However, since it is quite hard for them to battle for the world championship, the seven-time world champion feels it would be best for the team to put their efforts into the future car.

Lewis Hamilton suggests a rule change to the FIA

Lewis Hamilton has come up with a new rule that he feels should be mandated by the FIA. Apparently, he feels the reason Mercedes have gotten closer to Red Bull is that they are already working on their 2024-season car since they have a comfortable lead at the top.

He feels that this would hamper the competition in the upcoming season of Formula 1 as well, and hence, he suggested the FIA of making a new rule, where teams can only work on their future cars from a particular date.

"I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on the next year's car. So August 1, that's when everybody can start so then no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks," Lewis Hamilton said.

In reply to this, championship leader Max Verstappen mentioned that Formula 1 is a challenging and "unfair" like life, and so the teams should "deal with it."

