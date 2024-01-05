Lewis Hamilton wishes approved by Mercedes as W15 ditches its predecessor's roots and adopts a new design - Reports

In a bid to bounce back from two lackluster seasons, Mercedes is reportedly set to fulfill Lewis Hamilton's desires with a radical redesign of their upcoming W15 model.

The previous two seasons have been dreadful for the Silver Arrows. With Red Bull reigning supreme on all fronts, Mercedes sunk to new lows in 2023 after failing to win a race for the first time in over a decade.

Much of the eight-time Constructors' champion's failure has been attributed to the W13 and W14 models of their car, which introduced the ill-fated zero sidepods concept. Now, as Mercedes gears up to make a comeback in 2024, the team isn't holding back when it comes to making changes to their car.

With the team set to launch the W15 car in February, multiple changes might be in sight for the Brackley-based outfit, as per a report from Motorsport. One of the pivotal changes is the abandonment of any aerodynamic design links with its predecessor, the W14, signaling a clear departure from the design philosophy that led to the team's downfall in the past seasons.

The cockpit position, a point of contention raised by Lewis Hamilton during the W14 campaign, is also reported to be adjusted, with the seat being moved further back.

While the team will continue to use the pull-rod suspension, the W15's rear bodywork could be more compact. The car's gearbox is reported to be lighter than its predecessor.

Can a "completely new" Mercedes bring an end to Lewis Hamilton's victory drought?

It has been over two full seasons since the seven-time world champion last won an F1 race. With his last victory coming at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2021, the wait for Lewis Hamilton enthusiasts to see the 38-year-old at the top of the podium continues to grow longer.

With much of the blame being put on the W14 model, Mercedes technical director James Allison recently highlighted the rejuvenated W15 model which is in the sights. He said (via formu1a.uno):

"It’s a new season, and we have to make sure you get out of the starting blocks well. The car will be completely new, and it is doubly important that the vehicle is good for 2024."

Acknowledging the forthcoming changes to F1 regulations in 2026, Allison said:

"The new rules for 2026 are slowly casting their shadow on us, and we have to build the corresponding car as early as 2025. The car from 2025 will, therefore, be closely related."

With such major changes in sight, it remains to be seen if Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes can return to former glory in 2024.