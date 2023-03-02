Lewis Hamilton won’t win his record championship unless ‘something weird’ happens in 2023, believes F1 presenter

F1 presenter Ted Kravitz has said Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to win a record eighth title in 2023 unless something extraordinary happens during the season.

It's no surprise that Red Bull and Max Verstappen look very strong and will likely dominate this season too. Although Mercedes are looking much better than they did last year, they still have a massive mountain to climb to reach the level of Red Bull.

In a Sky Sports F1 YouTube video, Kravitz said that it's highly unlikely for Hamilton to win his eighth title this season, elaborating:

“Is that actually going to happen? Because unless something really weird happens, Lewis is not going to win an eighth championship this year, is he?"

Kravitz also said about how Mercedes used the word 'eventually' quite a lot when they talked about their championship hopes when they revealed their 2023 challenge. From comments made by team boss Toto Wolff and driver George Russell, Mercedes could take time to bounce back and fight for titles. Kravitz continued:

“The word at Mercedes is ‘eventually’. Toto said at the launch. ‘We have to have a car capable of challenging for the championship eventually’. George Russell said, used the word ‘eventually’ twice in one answer. They are still catching up from being nine, 10, 11 months behind on last year’s car.”

From the 2023 F1 pre-season testing, it seems Hamilton and Mercedes have their task cut out to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull.

Former F1 champion feels rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could eventually spark

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has said that the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could turn sour when Mercedes develop a championship-winning car.

Hill observed that both are quite cooperative and work together to lift the team. However, that could drastically change if either driver finds himself in championship-winning reckoning. Hill said:

“Last season they neatly avoided any run-ins by virtue of being in the trenches together. But if they have a winning car, that is when things get serious. George is as mild-mannered and respectful as they come, but when the prize is so big, when it is that thing you have been working towards your entire life, elbows inevitably get sharper."

There's no doubt that Lewis Hamilton will try everything to win his eighth world title, while Russell will look for his first. However, Hill is ready to put his money on the seven-time world champion simply because of his experience and past performances.

Poll : 0 votes