“Lewis Hamilton had had a word”: F1 reporter Rebecca Clancy shares an anecdote on how Mercedes star once helped her get equal access

F1 reporter Rebecca Clancy shared an instance where Lewis Hamilton stepped in and helped her get equal access during a race weekend.

The seven-time world champion is known as a champion for equality and diversity in the paddock and has spoken on the issue on many occasions. The Mercedes driver has always mentioned that he has learned a lot from his experience in the sport and wanted to leave the sport in a more diverse condition than he entered.

In her column for The Times, Clancy spoke about an anecdote regarding Lewis Hamilton that happened during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The F1 reporter had mentioned to her fellow Brit about apprehensions going into the country and being denied access to pools and gym due to her gender.

She claimed that she was given equal access to all the hotel facilities by the sport a day and pointed out that "Lewis Hamilton had had a word" about the whole situation.

Fernando Alonso chimes in on the possibility of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Fernando Alonso stated that he was aware of his situation amid Mercedes links to replace Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I’m aware of my situation right now, which is very unique. There are only three world champions on the grid and fast world champions – because maybe in the past they were not so committed to being fast – and yet I’m probably the only one available for ‘25 so I have a good position."

Alonso added:

"But at the same thing, when I make the decision of whether I want to keep racing or not in the future, first the only talk I will have in the beginning is with Aston Martin because that will be my only priority. And then the number I will keep racing, a few years ago I would have said 42, 41 is the limit."

The 42-year-old spoke about exceeding his physical capabilities in the winter and said:

"But now after last year, when I saw myself motivated and performing well, I was thinking maybe that I can keep racing a few more years. Now this winter, I have been exceeding a little bit the physical expectations and tests I did, so now I would say that if you are motivated and if you want to commit, you can drive to 48 and 49 or 50.”