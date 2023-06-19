"Lewis letting the inside free…Lewis being Lewis" - Fans react to the intense battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton at Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had a brilliant wheel-to-wheel battle at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP on Sunday, June 18. Old rivals were once again onto each other during the race in Montreal as they tried their best to fight for second place. Though both chased each other for the majority of the race, there was one instance where they overtook one another.

On Lap 22, Fernando Alonso managed to get close enough to Lewis Hamilton to make a move into the last corner of the track. The Spaniard adjusted his car on the inside line and managed to get the move done before hitting the last corner. Though the Aston Martin driver managed to secure second place, Hamilton was right behind him, keeping the pressure intact.

Even though they only had one major wheel-to-wheel battle, it was extremely entertaining to watch.

During and after the race, several people flocked to Twitter to discuss the duel between the two veteran drivers. Since Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are old rivals, this battle in the latter stages of their careers was praised and enjoyed by most.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Lewis letting the inside free… Lewis being Lewis," wrote one fan.

"We need Merc and Aston on a level playing field and we could have this every weekend which would at least inject some excitement. Merc were quicker in Spain and Aston had the edge today with the new upgrades, but hopefully Merc can come back at them. These two are top class," commented another fan.

Kieran @Ecosse_F1 @F1 @alo_oficial @LewisHamilton We need Merc and Aston on a level playing field and we could have this every weekend which would at least inject some excitement. Merc were quicker in Spain and Aston had the edge today with the new upgrades, but hopefully Merc can come back at them. These two are top class @F1 @alo_oficial @LewisHamilton We need Merc and Aston on a level playing field and we could have this every weekend which would at least inject some excitement. Merc were quicker in Spain and Aston had the edge today with the new upgrades, but hopefully Merc can come back at them. These two are top class

Wow @vierameloE @F1 @alo_oficial @LewisHamilton Alonso's race pace on the hard tyre, it was crazy. Too bad Max has such a better car at the moment, we could see an epic fight between these 3, hopefully next year. @F1 @alo_oficial @LewisHamilton Alonso's race pace on the hard tyre, it was crazy. Too bad Max has such a better car at the moment, we could see an epic fight between these 3, hopefully next year.

Fernando Alonso concerned about Austrian GP not having an ideal format for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso recently explained how the upcoming 2023 F1 Austrian GP's sprint format will hurt Aston Martin. Since the team was unable to fully test the new upgrade package they brought to Canada, Alonso feels that more practice sessions could help them further learn about it. Unfortunately, teams will only get one practice session in Austria due to the sprint format.

After finishing second in the Canadian GP, he spoke in the drivers' press conference:

"Yeah, Austria, yeah, let’s see. I think the sprint weekend will not be ideal for us. We still have more time maybe of free practice with our new upgraded car. We still need to understand and optimise the package a little bit and in Austria, obviously with the sprint, we will have only FP1 to do that. But yeah, it is what it is."

He added:

"The circuit will be good and maybe better for the package as well, this one with a strange layout, let’s say. Maybe good for Ferrari, historically here as well with a long straight and short corners so maybe Austria we have a little bit more pace."

Fernando Alonso is currently third in the drivers' championship with 117 points. He is being chased by Lewis Hamilton, who is in fourth with 102 points.

Poll : 0 votes