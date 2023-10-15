British driver Nicholas Hamilton has said that his brother Lewis Hamilton has not invested any money in his motorsport career.

Nicholas has suffered from cerebral palsy since birth and has been racing for over a decade. He had his best season this year as he finished 24th in the British Touring Car Championship. Given his physical difficulties, his achievements are truly extraordinary.

Speaking with The Independent, Nicolas Hamilton claimed that despite several rumors and criticism, Lewis Hamilton has not provided any financial aid to him and his achievements are self-made. He said:

“Lewis has never put a penny into my motorsport. There are people who still don’t believe me when I say that, but that is literally the situation. I’ve had a lot of online trolling and bullying where everyone says I’m only in BTCC because of Lewis. A lot of the criticism is unjust – I don’t deserve it."

He added:

"But to finally shut the critics up on 23 April [6th at Donington] was the best thing I could ever wish for. It was a load of relief and a lot of weight off my shoulders. When you’re slogging at it for so long, you feel like it’s not going to come. Every time you do something negative, you feel like you’re proving people right. So it was a telling day.”

Nicholas Hamilton says he is Lewis Hamilton's No.1 fan

Nicholas Hamilton has said that he is his seven-time world champion brother's number one fan and thanked him for his support in his motorsport career.

He also shed light on how people perceive him to be racing due to Lewis Hamilton's wealth. He said:

“Ever since I’ve started racing, it’s been hard because people compare me to Lewis and say I’m only there because he’s a multimillionaire. He’s still a massive reason why I’m as strong as I am and why I’m out of my wheelchair. I’m still his No. 1 fan. Lewis and my dad [Anthony], he has been the anchor for the whole family."

“But it’s been really hard being related to Lewis and trying to carve my own career in motorsport. I want to continue spreading my voice – not around being Lewis Hamilton’s brother but around creating a legacy to help disabled people and people in a dark place."