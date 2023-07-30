"Lewis cannot race a Red Bull... nothing new here" - Hamilton's race-ending contact with Sergio Perez splits fans

During the 2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint race, Lewis Hamilton collided with Sergio Perez, which eventually ended the latter's race. However, Hamilton also suffered a five-second time penalty after the race, which threw him all the way back to P7. This was one of the highlights of the sprint race at Spa, as thousands of F1 fans discussed the incident and the penalty.

During the sprint race, Hamilton was quite close to Perez and was planning to overtake him. At lap six, the Mercedes driver tried to go through the inside but understeered a little during the process. This caused them to touch at turn 16. However, the collision was hard enough to rip off Red Bull's sidepod and greatly damage the car.

As soon as the incident took place and the penalty was handed to Lewis Hamilton, loads of F1 fans took to Twitter to discuss the incident. While some stated that it was Hamilton's fault as he was unable to control the car and stay clear, others argued that it was a racing incident and none of them was at fault. Some even blamed Sergio Perez's car's positioning in that corner as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Lewis cannot race a Red Bull... nothing new here!"

iScreamCone @iscreamcone_ @redbulletin Lmao he had so much space on the inside and chooses to crash into the RB, smh

Market Mobster @MarketMobsterUK @redbulletin Just racing. We are not allowed that now

K @rewit23 @redbulletin Its basically the same as austria last year, merc driver understeers on the kerb. In the wet its much more understable tho

Ebuc @EbucEbuc @redbulletin This is so clearly Hamiltons fault

F1 pundit on Lewis Hamilton's penalty and his battle with Sergio Perez in 2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint race

F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle recently sided with Lewis Hamilton and opined that his collision with Sergio Perez was a racing incident and that the penalty was a bit too harsh.

Speaking with Sky F1 after the Belgian GP, he stated that if that incident is not considered neutral, then what exactly is racing? He further explained how Hamilton's move down the inside was quite normal.

However, Brundle also acknowledged how the collision ended Sergio Perez's race and how it was Hamilton sliding rather than the Red Bull driver squeezing him. He said:

“What is racing? If that’s not racing, and therefore a racing incident, then I don’t know. It wasn’t Lewis launching an impossible move. He was on the inside of the corner. It did take Checo out of the race so we have to consider that. And it was definitely the Mercedes sliding left rather than the Red Bull pinching him."

Even after considering all these factors, Martin Brundle reckoned that it was a racing incident.