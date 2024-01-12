"Lewis will probably leave": F1 journalist ponders repercussions of another poor season for Mercedes

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes if they yet again fail to bounce back in the 2024 F1 season.

Ever since 2021, after which F1 drastically changed aerodynamic regulations for the cars, the Silver Arrows have been performing poorly, at least for their standards. They finished third and second in the 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons, respectively.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor gave his opinion on the consequences Mercedes could face if they fail to fight for the championship in 2024. He feels that if they are not even going to beat their power unit customer McLaren in 2024, it would be an even heavier blow for them.

In terms of finances and sponsors, Windsor claims that the Brackley-based team will not suffer since their owner, Toto Wolff, is excellent at convincing some big brands to stay with the team.

He said:

"Repercussions...well getting beaten by McLaren with the same engine, the customer engine, won't be very good for them. I don't think they need to worry about the finances, I think Mercedes are going to continue to pour money, Toto's very good in that area of getting the sponsors to work."

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the team's star, Lewis Hamilton, Windsor believes that the seven-time world champion will not wait for 2026, when the FIA will allow teams to bring their new power units that will use much more electrical power than ICE.

"I mean, Lewis will probably leave if it's another terrible year. I would guess [he will] probably just say, 'Enough is enough.' I can't imagine he'll think, 'Oh, wait till 26 now and getting half-electric Formula One car.' I can't imagine that's attractive to Lewis Hamilton. So yeah, that could be a repercussion."

Mercedes boss believes Lewis Hamilton can fight for the championship with the right car

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes his star driver, Lewis Hamilton, could once again fight for a world championship if he is given a good car. Ever since 2022, the Silver Arrows have struggled to develop a decent car with a strong concept. Hence, they and Hamilton are unable to challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen for another championship battle.

According to F1.com, Wolff said:

“If we’re able to give him a car, then he would be fighting for a World Championship, I have no doubt. It’s clear that when you have a Formula 1 car like we have now, you’re never at ease with it – you have good weekends and bad weekends.”

Expand Tweet

He added:

“In the end, every time where we’ve seen that Lewis has someone in his target in front of him and it was about winning the race, then the real Lewis comes alive and I think we just need to give him that [opportunity].”

Mercedes managed to finish second in the 2023 F1 constructors' championship but was still miles away from Red Bull.