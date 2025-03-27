It's been a tough few days for Liam Lawson. The former Red Bull driver finished dead last in the Chinese Grand Prix qualifying and was later replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull after just two races.

The New Zealand born racer was promoted to become Max Verstappen's teammate replacing Sergio Perez last season. The move came in as a big shock to many F1 faithful's given Yuki Tsunoda's impressive form.

However, Red Bull eventually gave Tsunoda his chance as they confirmed he would race alongside Max Verstappen at his home race in Japan. Liam Lawson broke his silence after the announcement with a social media post.

Lawson wrote on his IG:

"Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it's what I've worked towards my whole life. It's tough, but im grateful for everything that's brought me to this point. To every one of you who's stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world."

He added:

"Thank you VCARB for the warm welcome, I'm excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.."

Liam Lawson's replacement, on the other hand, is raring to go and eager to prove himself for Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda is "ready for the challenge" after replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull

After making 89 appearances for Racing Bulls in F1, Yuki Tsunoda finally received his Red Bull call-up. Liam Lawson might have been picked ahead of the Japanese star in the winter, but his Red Bull dream lasted only two races.

Tsunoda did outqualify Liam Lawson in all eight races since his full-time return to F1. Speaking for the first time since the move, Yuki Tsunoda shared a post on IG that said:

"Ready for the challenge ahead"

The Japanese star also shared a farewell video shared by VCARB on IG. He said:

"Hey guys, Yuki here. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the team and to the amazing VCARB fans for such an incredible ride and so many amazing memories."

He further added:

"I'm staying in the Red Bull family so I won't be far. I'll see you guys around the paddock."

The 24-year-old's debut will be much anticipated by his fans as he will don the navy blue suit for the first time in front of his home fans. Red Bull's second seat has been historically cursed, so it will also be interesting to see how Yuki fares with the pressure.

Are you excited to see Yuki in a Red Bull uniform?

