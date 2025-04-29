Liam Lawson drops 3-word message to girlfriend Hannah St. John's latest social media post

Liam Lawson left a simple three-word comment under his girlfriend Hannah St. John's latest Instagram post, as the Kiwi driver expressed his love. St. John has posted a wholesome video of the couple posing in front of the cameras.

Lawson has reportedly been dating Hannah St. John since October 2022, as the couple has been together for over two years. The American native is a model and has also graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Science.

On Monday, St. John shared a video of herself with Lawson via her Instagram account. This clip was from the Stagecoach festival at Indio, California, which took place from April 25 to 27, and was attended by the couple together. She wrote:

"Finally found my cowboy"

Lawson shared a simple three-word expression of love as a response to the clip posted by St. John.

"I love you"

Screen grab of Liam Lawson's comment on St. John's Instagram post [via Instagram/@hannahstjohn]

St. John has appeared sporadically in the F1 paddock to support Liam Lawson since the Kiwi replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls midway through the 2024 season. Outside of this, the couple has largely kept the details of their relationship private.

Liam Lawson has had a poor start to his first full season in F1, as the 23-year-old was dropped by Red Bull after just two races in the 2025 season. He has since returned to Racing Bulls, but has failed to make an impression against his rookie teammate Isack Hadjar.

Lawson is yet to score a point this season, as his best result came at the Saudi Arabian GP, with a P12 finish. To make matters worse, his teammate has scored five points in the three races that have gone by since his return to the junior Red Bull team, with a best finish of P8 at the Japanese GP.

RB boss Laurent Mekies reflects on Liam Lawson's return to the team

Liam Lawson with Laurent Mekies at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies has expressed the need to make Liam Lawson comfortable with the car yet again, amid his return to the Red Bull junior team after the Chinese Grand Prix. The Frenchman also highlighted that the team has already recognized improvements in the driver's performance over the three races.

Speaking to PlanetF1, Mekies shared how the RB team was trying to restore Lawson's confidence after the Red Bull firing.

“The first thing is, obviously, to put him back into being comfortable in the car. That’s what we are focusing on. He had lost that confidence in these two very difficult races, and what we are focusing on is that he is comfortable in the car and that he feels comfortable enough to push," said Mekies.

“If we tick these two boxes, we know the talent has not disappeared. The speed is going to come back. So it’s only been [three] races with us. We’ve seen already a clear step forward between Japan and Bahrain,” he added.

Mekies also revealed that Lawson was now operating with the opposite engineering team as he would have been last year, as Isack Hadjar had taken over his old garage after joining at the start of the 2025 season. The driver is working with Yuki Tsunoda's old team, including race engineer Ernesto Derniderio.

