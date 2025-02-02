Liam Lawson drops crystal clear verdict on the best and worst dressed F1 driver in the paddock

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson delivered his verdict on the best and worst-dressed drivers on the current F1 grid along with other questions. Interestingly enough, his answers remained the same for many.

The Formula 1 grid can at times be confused for a fashion show stage, as many drivers arrive at the paddock dressed sophisticatedly. Of those drivers, Lewis Hamilton has been a big ambassador of bringing fashion to the F1 paddock, which is also what Liam Lawson mentioned.

When asked about the most well-dressed driver, the 22-year-old mentioned Hamilton. Interestingly enough, he answered the same when asked about the worst-dressed driver, mentioning that it's a "bit of both."

"Probably Lewis," Lawson said when asked about the best-dressed driver (via ESPN).

"Worst-dressed? Can be Lewis. It's a bit of both."

He was also asked a bunch of other questions, including the most competitive driver, the one with the most 'aura,' etc.

Lawson is set to race his first full season with Red Bull Racing in 2025 alongside Max Verstappen. He was signed after the team terminated Sergio Perez's contract due to his performance in the latter part of the 2024 season which was one of the reasons why the team dropped to third place in the constructors' championship.

Liam Lawson could face a challenge in his first year at Red Bull

Although moving to Red Bull after racing with VCARB is a major upgrade for Lawson, he might not be in for a dominant car as the team's performance suffered a dip during the later stages of the 2024 F1 season.

Max Verstappen dominated the grid with the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, Red Bull's performance went downward in the 2024 season. Both McLaren and Ferrari introduced major upgrades throughout the season which made them largely competitive at the front. Mercedes, too, managed to clinch four victories after a winless 2023 season. The only thing that kept Verstappen at the top of the table was his wins early in the season and consistent point finishes.

Heading into the 2025 F1 season, the situation might not improve for Red Bull. There are several factors that could hamper the season for Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

Ferrari and McLaren developed well during the mid-season, meanwhile, RBR was left behind. While the other teams shifted their focus on the 2025 and the 2026 seasons (the latter with new regulations), Red Bull was forced to work on its 2024 car, which might have left the team behind in the developmental trajectory.

Liam Lawson is set to face a new era in Red Bull without the team's designer Adrian Newey, who will join the Aston Martin crew in 2025. There will be major reforms within RBR as the team is also preparing its power units for the 2026 season.

