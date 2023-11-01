Liam Lawson has no interest on joining Williams Racing on loan: "I'm a Red Bull driver”

Liam Lawson made a strong impression in his four races with AlphaTauri after replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo, but the former does not have a full-time seat in Formula 1 yet.

With his ninth-place finish in the Singapore Grand Prix, Lawson achieved AlphaTauri's best finish of the season at that stage. He has also finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda four times.

After Ricciardo's return, Lawson has gone back to his usual role as a reserve driver. Fans are now wondering what is next for the young Kiwi driver.

Speaking about his F1 debut during the Beyond the Grid podcast, Liam Lawson explained his future plans.

He said:

"Again, it’s frustrating to take [not earning a full-time 2024 drive]. But I can sit there and make sense of this decision and understand. It’s frustrating to not be driving next year, but I will continue to make the most of still being involved in Formula 1 at least."

He continued:

“I’m a Red Bull driver. If I ever get a chance in Formula 1, it’ll be through Red Bull Racing. I think it would be Red Bull that give me my shot.”

There is a possibility of Lawson securing a full-time seat in 2025 by the latest, according to Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko.

Liam Lawson reveals when he found out he wasn't driving full-time in Formula 1

It is not uncommon for Red Bull and AlphaTauri to switch drivers midseason. Nyck de Vries was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo midseason.

But when Liam Lawson was called in at the last minute as a substitute, he stated that he was eyeing a full-time seat.

“What I’m trying to achieve, ultimately, is a full-time seat. That’s what I’m trying to work towards. So yes, it was a really good feeling knowing, potentially, I’d make a big step in trying to achieve that."

The Kiwi driver performed very well in four of the five races he drove for the team. But speaking during F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Lawson revealed the exact moment he found out he wasn't going to drive full-time in Formula One.

"But I also knew before Singapore that I wasn’t driving, that I wasn’t going to get a seat next year. And I found out before qualifying. So the timing wasn’t great, and it was tough because nobody knew that. The media didn’t know."

He continued:

“So after qualifying, the media is really positive and saying these great things of my chances of driving next year – but I knew that I wasn’t.”

Liam Lawson is currently a reserve driver for RedBull and AlphaTauri. But Lawson has already been sidelined by RedBull for the 2024 seat.