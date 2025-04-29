"Liam Lawson lock the f**k in bro": Fans react to former Red Bull driver's reel featuring girlfriend Hannah St. John

Liam Lawson, the ex-Red Bull driver, shot a cute Instagram reel with girlfriend Hannah St.John. The couple attended the Stagecoach music festival dressed in cowboy outfits, and fans dropped heartwarming comments on social media.

Lawson, a professional F1 driver, is dating a medical student based in California, Hannah St.John. She graduated from Arizona State University and has been dating the racing driver for over a year.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the couple took some time off to attend the Stagecoach music festival in California. They were dressed in cowboy-themed outfits and shot a cozy video.

Hannah St.John posted that video on social media, drawing heartwarming reactions from the fans.

"Liam, lock the f**k in, bro," a fan said.

Fan comment on Liam Lawson girlfriend's reel [Image Source: @hannahstjohn/Instagram]

"Stop, this is so cute," another fan commented.

Fan comment on Lawson girlfriend's reel [Image Source: @hannahstjohn/Instagram]

"At least bro is winning off the track," a fan wrote in the comments.

Fan comment on Lawson girlfriend's reel [Image Source: @hannahstjohn/XInstagram]

However, a few fans were unhappy with Liam Lawson chilling off the track instead of focusing on the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

"Liam, stop messing about with distractions; you need to get your scrawny a** to Miami," a user opined.

"Homie is crunk; hope he feels good for Miami," another fan said.

Fan comments on Lawson girlfriend's reel [Image Source: @hannahstjohn/XInstagram]

"Liam is still thinking about his Red Bull seat being taken, poor guy," a comment read.

Lawson had to endure a difficult time this year. He replaced Sergio Perez at the beginning of the 2025 season. However, in three races, he failed to score a single point and consistently exited in Q1 of qualifying sessions. Hence, Red Bull pulled the plug on him early and demoted Liam back to Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda replaced him at Red Bull from the Japanese GP and recently scored points at the Bahrain Grand Prix, finishing P9. But again, a first-lap crash with Pierre Gasly ruined his race in Saudi Arabia.

Liam Lawson 'shocked' by Red Bull's sudden decision

Liam Lawson at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson into Red Bull Racing this year with a lot of hope. The leadership were reportedly banking on the New Zealander's strong mentality to tackle the pressure of being Max Verstappen's teammate. However, in just three races, Lawson dropped to a low.

He was not only unable to score points but also performed poorly in qualifying sessions. Red Bull, meanwhile, acted swiftly to demote him to Racing Bulls and call up Yuki Tsunoda from the Japanese GP. However, Lawson apparently didn't see his fate coming. Talking to Sky Sports in Japan, he said,

"It was definitely a shock, honestly. It's not something that I saw coming. The discussions we were having weren't really leaning in this direction, so it was definitely not something that I expected."

Interestingly, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko stated that his team made a mistake by signing Liam Lawson for the Red Bull seat instead of Tsunoda. He admitted that perhaps the leadership made the wrong judgment, and with his confidence dropping, the team decided to demote Lawson to stay in contention for the championship.

