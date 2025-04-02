Liam Lawson makes honest confession about Red Bull firing

Liam Lawson has confessed that he was shocked to hear that Red Bull was firing him after just two races with the team. The Kiwi joined the squad this season and replaced Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's teammate.

The driver had only done a handful of races in the last two years in the sister team and was shortlisted on the basis of his adaptability and mental strength. The driver stepped into Red Bull this season on the back of just 11 races worth of experience, and it did show a bit in the first couple of races as well.

The debut race with Red Bull was a disaster where the driver was eliminated in Q1. It got worse in the race where he crashed out. The second race in China did not get much better either, as the driver could only qualify in P20 in both the sprint and the Grand Prix.

With Liam Lawson struggling to get anywhere close to Max Verstappen, Red Bull took a call to replace the Kiwi with Yuki Tsunoda after just the second race. While the senior members continue to call it a move to help nurture the Kiwi further, Lawson has confessed that he was shocked by the call made by the team. He told Sky Sports:

"It was definitely a shock, honestly. It's not something that I saw coming. The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction, so it was definitely not something that I sort of expected."

Liam Lawson surprised Red Bull did not give him more time

The thing that shocked everyone about Liam Lawson's firing was the fact that the driver was dropped after just a couple of races. That's too short a time for anyone to impress anyway, as you don't have enough time to bed into a team. The driver admitted that he would have loved getting more time to become a part of the team, as he told the aforementioned publication:

"Honestly, yes. Obviously, I would have loved more time. And I felt like with more time, especially going to places that I'd been before… it was a tough start. We had a rocky testing. We had a rocky first weekend in Melbourne with practice. And then obviously China was a Sprint."

He added:

"I think going to places that I'd been before with the way the car was quite tricky, I think that would have helped and I would have loved that opportunity. But obviously, it's not my decision, so I'm here to make the most of this one."

Liam Lawson would now be driving for Racing Bulls and hoping to make an impact during the rest of the season. He would be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda in the senior team.

