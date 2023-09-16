Liam Lawson ousts Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez out of Q2 in Singapore

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both been eliminated from Q2 during the qualifying session of the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, September 16.

The race weekend at Singapore got worse for Red Bull after the duo were elminated after Liam Lawson put in a faster lap than Verstappen in the AlphaTauri. Verstappen and Perez faced issues throughout the practice sessions and will be starting P11 and P13 in the race, respectively.

The latter notably spun on turn 3 of his final flying lap.

This is the first time this season that the Red Bull has underperformed to this limit. Max Verstappen has dominated this season with the RB19's immense power and his incredible racecraft. The same was expected at the Singapore Grand Prix as well.

However, unless he manages to push hard enough to overtake more than half of the grid, his record for most consecutive wins could come to a stop at 10. He achieved the feat at Monza earlier this month.

It's worth noting Verstappen had complained about the car through all the practice sessions. While Sergio Perez spoke mostly of the rear grip of the car, his teammate had issues with the upshifts. Verstappen stated the same during FP3 after starting the practice session with it.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's rivals Ferrari are looking much stronger and competitive enough for wins, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing first and third on Saturday.

Max Verstappen under threat of grid penalties after difficult qualifying session

The Dutchman is not only in trouble with the pace of his Red Bull car as he is also under investigation for potential impeding of cars in the pitlane.

After Lance Stroll's shunt at the end of Q1, race control revealed that Max Verstappen was under investigation for a possible impeding. Apparently, when the pitlane light went green, signalling drivers to go out, he had stopped, letting the cars in front of him move out.

This blocked both the Mercedes behind him and other cars, and is under investigation for it. The verdict will be released after the end of the session.

Yuki Tsunoda also complained of the Red Bull blocking him during Q2. So, all in all, the weekend could turn out to be more challenging and difficult for Verstappen than it has been throughout the season.