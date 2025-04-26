Liam Lawson’s girlfriend elevates the style quotient in an American-inspired cowgirl outfit

Liam Lawson’s girlfriend, Hannah St. John, sported a bold fashion look. The 21-year-old recently donned an American cowgirl look as she attended the Stagecoach Festival along with the Formula 1 driver.

Lawson, who shared a photo of them on his Instagram story, also matched the theme as he rocked a jacket, trousers, and boots accompanied by a cap, as he posed with Hannah. The pair attended the three-day country music festival in California, United States.

Liam Lawson and his girlfriend Hannah St. John attended the 2025 Stagecoach Festival. Image: @liamlawson via Instagram

Shifting focus to the racetrack, Lawson will have his sights set on reviving what is fast becoming a torrid season for him. The 23-year-old has had far from the ideal start he dreamed of coming into the 2025 campaign.

Liam Lawson had kicked off the season with Red Bull Racing but was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda following just two underwhelming outings with the team.

Lawson, who now drives for sister team Racing Bulls, has so far failed to score any points with the Faenza-based team in three races this season.

Liam Lawson's girlfriend offers him support after Red Bull axing

Liam Lawson’s girlfriend, Hannah St. John, offered some words of encouragement to her partner following his brutal axing from the Red Bull team. The New Zealand driver was replaced at the Milton Keynes outfit barely 90 days after his promotion.

Lawson had been announced as the driver to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull following the departure of Sergio Perez at the conclusion of the 2024 season. However, things would play out far from how he had imagined during his stint with the Austrian outfit.

In Liam Lawson’s two races with the team, he qualified 19th and failed to finish at the Australian Grand Prix, before qualifying 20th and finishing 12th at the Chinese GP. Lawson, who was axed from the team following the Shanghai event, reacted to the decision on his Instagram.

“Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but im grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.

Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.”

Reacting under the post, Hannah commented:

“Head up, my love, and show them what they’re missing ♥️”

Liam Lawson's girlfriend's reaction to his Red Bull exit post. Image: @liamlawson via Instagram

Lawson had competed in only 13 races prior to his promotion to the Red Bull team. The former Formula 2 race winner will hope to rediscover his best form with the Racing Bulls team as he looks to revive his Formula 1 racing career.

