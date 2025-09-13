Liam Lawson's girlfriend Hannah rocks a red bikini on social media

Liam Lawson's girlfriend, Hannah St. John, rocked a red bikini as she shared her pictures on social media. She has grown a large following on Instagram and consistently shares daily life updates.

As per reports, Hannah has been dating Lawson for the past three years. They were first spotted together in the 2022 season, when he wasn't even a full-time driver in Formula 1.

Apart from her updates on social media, Hannah largely keeps her life private. She hasn't shared a lot about her professional life, but it is known that she studied as a Physician Assistant at the Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California. This was a year before she began dating Lawson.

Some of her recent pictures went viral on social media, where she could be seen in red overalls, rocking her outfit.

Liam Lawson's partner rocks a red bikini

As Hannah continues to grow on social media, her partner, Liam Lawson, has been focusing on his team's growth this season. He began driving for VCARB last year, replacing Daniel Ricciardo mid-season. Red Bull Racing then promoted him as Max Verstappen's teammate for this season; however, he was demoted to VCARB after just two race weekends.

He has been performing quite consistently with the team so far, partnering arguably one of the strongest rookies of the season, Isack Hadjar.

Liam Lawson praises rookie teammate after maiden podium

As mentioned, Isack Hadjar is arguably one of the strongest rookie drivers this season. He has been delivering competitive and consistent results, also managing to pull off a podium in Zandvoort earlier.

He kept running the race in P4, not letting his competitors pass through. Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who was one of the top runners, faced a mechanical issue and had to retire the car in the final stages of the race, which awarded the Frenchman his maiden podium.

Praising him, Liam Lawson mentioned that Hadjar has been doing a "good job."

"He’s done a very good job this year,” Lawson said (via RacingNews365). "To have a podium this season is pretty spectacular. He’s doing a really great job. In some ways, I think a lot of drivers always feel ready for another step. He's doing all the right things right now."

As for Liam Lawson, he was expected to deliver strong results with Red Bull Racing this season, but was swapped with Yuki Tsunoda. However, the RBR issue seems to lie more within the car than the driver as Tsunoda has also been struggling with pace so far in the season.

