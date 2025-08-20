Liam Lawson’s girlfriend poses in a satin pink gown in her latest IG picture

Liam Lawson's girlfriend, Hannah St. John, shared an image via her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 19, while wearing a satin pink gown. The American model is currently in Arizona amid the F1 summer break.

Liam Lawson has been dating American model Hannah St. John since 2022. She recently graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences. The 21-year-old also seems to have a residence in Arizona, which has featured in many of her Instagram posts.

This is where St. John is currently at as well, having shared an Instagram post from Arizona on Monday, August 18. On Tuesday, she shared another update via her Instagram story, an image in which she can be seen posing in a satin pink dress.

Screengrab of Hannah St. John's Instagram story [via Instagram/@hannahstjohn]

It is unclear whether Liam Lawson has joined his girlfriend in Arizona to enjoy his summer break, as he wasn't a part of St. John's recent Instagram post. The Kiwi driver has also not posted any updates on social media since the Hungarian GP.

St. John accompanied Lawson at Budapest, where he extended his recent run of solid results, finishing eighth in the race, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. The 23-year-old has now scored points in three of the last four races, which included his best-ever finish in F1 at the Austrian GP (sixth).

The driver, who is out of contract at the end of 2025, has finally begun showing better form after a poor start to the season. He started the season at Red Bull, only to be demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two races.

A contract extension could potentially be on the cards for Lawson if he manages to maintain his good form post the summer break.

Liam Lawson reflects on his future in F1

Liam Lawson post the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Following his solid performance at the Hungarian GP, Liam Lawson mentioned that he is simply focused on doing more of the same for the remainder of the 2025 season. The former Red Bull man is not fixated on a particular goal other than this, he added.

Speaking to the media post the race at the Hungaroring, Lawson explained his thought process going into the second half of the season amid uncertainties over his future in F1.

"I'm focused on having some good races. Obviously we've had some recently, but three of them isn't enough over 12 races or however many it's been, so we need to do more of this, and then we'll see," said Lawson. [via motorsport.com]

The driver also added that he had not given any thought to the idea of potentially returning to Red Bull soon, saying that the ongoing season has been too busy to focus on such matters.

